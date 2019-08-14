One dog, two suspects, a lot of drugs

INGLESIDE – It really must be the dog days of summer, especially for two suspects arrested in Ingleside last week.
According to the Ingleside Police Department, they received a call about two suspicious people on the 2700 block of Houghton Street. Officers responded making contact with Dylan Ferrell and Daniel Hinojosa Jr., both 20.
According to Ingleside PD, the San Patricio County K-9 Unit assisted in a search of the vehicle the two suspects were in.
The San Pat K-9 found glass vials containing THC, a baby bottle containing codeine syrup, marijuana, three cell phones, drug paraphernalia and over $1,200 in cash.
The suspects were arrested and charged with various drug offenses.
The Ingleside PD urges residents that if they see anything out of the ordinary to always call them at 361-776-2531.