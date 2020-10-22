Organizations offer post grad help to Sinton students

SINTON – Sinton ISD will be getting some help sending students to college, ensuring they receive the best education possible and excel in their future.
Citizens for Educational Excellence (CEE) recently partnered with rootEd Alliance Inc. to address the most challenging obstacles to success for rural students attending Sinton, Alice and Aransas Pass high schools. Dedicated college and career advisors have been placed on the high school campuses to provide advice and support for postsecondary and career opportunities.
CEE works in partnership with education, community and workforce organizations to increase educational and job attainment in the Coastal Bend region and connects residents with information, support and resources.
CEE Executive Director Dr. Janet M. Cunningham stressed the importance of postsecondary education in the area, given that today nearly two-thirds of jobs require some type of education or training beyond high school. According to CEE, just one-third of young people living in rural communities enroll in college and only 26 percent of students graduate with a bachelor’s or associate degree.
“rootEd Alliance and CEE are committed to making meaningful improvements in rural student outcomes by increasing postsecondary enrollment from our partner high schools over the next three years,” Cunningham said.
CEE said rootEd Alliance partners with local and national organizations working to meaningfully improve postsecondary and career outcomes, so that all students in rural areas and towns can pursue their dreams.
The organization added that the program will be administered through Education to Employment Partners (E2E), the regional P-16 council.
E2E Director Jeff West said, “A high-quality, experienced advisor, Zelina Rittiman, is excited to be working with Sinton High School seniors. In addition to providing postsecondary education support, she will also provide early exposure to education pathways and careers, as well as strengthen connections between education and local industry.”
CEE said that students will also be connected with sources of financial aid and opportunities for internships.
“Now, more than ever, it is critical that we invest in the potential of rural students,” rootEd Alliance President Noa Meyer said. “Over the past two years, we have seen success through the rootEd model across Missouri and Tennessee, and we’re excited to share what we’ve learned with rural communities in the Coastal Bend, in partnership with Citizens for Educational Excellence.”
For more information contact Cunningham at jcunningham@edexcellence.org or call 361-813-9946.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•