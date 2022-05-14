Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni recently announced that full-service venue management and hospitality company OVG360 will take over facility operations of the American Bank Center from the city’s current managing operator on July 1.
Following negotiations to transition operations, OVG360 will oversee venue management, security, food and hospitality and corporate partnerships at the 10,000-seat arena, 140 square-foot convention center, and 2,500-seat auditorium – a complex designed to host concerts, sporting events, professional and amateur rodeos, culture and arts events and conventions and meetings.
OVG360 is a service-oriented division of Oak View Group (OVG), the leading global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries. OVG Hospitality will be managing food and beverage operations at the complex.
Zanoni said, “We welcome OVG360 as our new partner at American Bank Center. Oak View Group is the best in the industry. They already have a great reputation in our community with their management operations of the Solomon P. Ortiz Center and the Ricard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.
“I am confident that OVG360’s reputation for excellent customer service, public safety, and delicious food and beverage will take our venue to a new level.”
OVG360 oversees numerous operations across Texas, including the brand-new Moody Center at the University of Texas in Austin, Fair Park and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Fertitta Center at the University of Houston; McAllen Convention Center and United Supermarkets Arena and Jones AT&T Stadium at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
“OVG360’s synergies across Texas will offer powerful, broad-reaching resources to Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center,” OVG360 CEO Chris Granger said. “We look to engage the city and its residents with a venue that will drive a positive economic impact and help bring the community together.
“We also are committed to hiring local employees at the American Bank Center and building a strong team with existing staff as the foundation. We foresee great things to come in Corpus Christi.”