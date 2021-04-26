On April 10, the Odem-Edroy ISD Board of Trustees approved a new football stadium for the district with a 7-0 vote.
“Well, obviously I’m ecstatic and very happy for our kids, our athletes and the community,” OEISD Athletic Director Armando Huerta said.
“And not just, I know most people assume football, but we host about four track meets a year, so not only are our track kids out there, but we bring up to eight to 10 schools per track meet.
“So that’s going to speak volumes to these people coming in and will soon be enjoying the new facilities.”
He added that graduations would also benefit with new stands for the parents and students would have a better facility to say goodbye in.”
Huerta said that while they maintained the field and that really wasn’t an issue, the district was sinking money into repairs every two to three years. He added that he didn’t know offhand how long the facility had been there, but when he graduated in 1997, he walked across the stage in that stadium.
Odem resident and South Texas Football Unlimited podcast co-host Jake Romero tweeted as soon as he heard the news, “HUGE NEWS IN ODEM, USA. The @OdemEdroyISD Board of Trustees just approved construction of a NEW OWL STADIUM! No bond, no tax increase, paid in full! Our kids & community deserve the best we can give them. BEYOND EXCITED!”
When will the new stadium be completed?
“They promised us by our first home game next year,” Huerta added. “So our first home game next year is Aug. 27, but I do believe their target date is the first of August.
“I’m just extremely happy for our kids because they go out and enjoy everybody else’s nice facilities and now our kids get to practice and enjoy on their own.”
