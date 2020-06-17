SINTON – With COVID-19 hurting small and large businesses alike, every business owner is looking to save a few bucks here or there. Now seems to be the perfect time for the non-profit Texas PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing program to enter the arena as a loan, backed by the county, to help lower utility costs.
“Every business wants to lower their operating expenses, which increases their net operating income. The two ways you make money are to reduce your costs and to sell more,” President of Texas PACE Authority Charlene Heydinger said during her presentation to commissioners. “So this is about reducing costs. And while we’re helping businesses reduce costs, that means they’re not using their own money and they don’t have to lay somebody off.
“We’re going to reduce your costs and allow you to hire more people. We’re going to improve these buildings. We’re going to save money, but we’re also going to free up resources like power and water for others in the community.”
She added that simply replacing a business’ toilet could help the company nearly cut their water bill in half. The loan can also be used for solar panels, insulation and more — anything that will reduce energy usage.
Commercial buildings, including non-profit, industrial/manufacturing/agricultural and multi-family properties of five units or more can apply for the loans that go through local banks for improvements. Heydinger added that new businesses not constructed or under construction can’t apply unless they have an occupancy certificate.
There are six steps to adopt PACE in the county. First the county must post a report on how the PACE program works with an optional public briefing/discussion. Then commissioners must pass a resolution of intent to establish the PACE program and hold a public hearing. After that, the county must pass the resolution to establish the PACE program and select an administrator.
“So this is 100 percent long term, low cost financing, but it does not come from the county and no taxpayer dollars are used,” Heydinger said. “What (commissioners) are creating if you decide to adopt this program is a mechanism that allows a property owner to attach the financing from the company to the land, and that can’t be done without a local government.”
Basically the business or building owner finds a contractor, selects a project, identifies a capital provider then applies to the program. If they meet all the requirements, then they will sign a contract with PACE which places a senior lien on the property, the capital provider signs a contract with the county in exchange for assessment payments, the capital provider supplies funding, the contractor completes the project and the owner makes payments to the lender.
Heydinger added that PACE is currently in 27 of 254 Texas counties and roughly 60 percent of the state’s population with $109.2 million invested so far. The program is modeled to be the same throughout the state as well with more than 130 volunteers creating the program back in 2013, under the guidance of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
“We will not approve the project, unless the savings from the improvement exceed the costs of improvement over life of the loan,” Heydinger added.
She said that the program avoids risk to local governments and its taxpayers with the risk staying with the property.
So why was the PACE program presented in front of the county commissioners? Because if a business misses payments it is left up to the county to get the payment from the owner or take the property.
While that may seem ominous, the program states that it helps lenders receive lower payments than traditional loans with, once again, the savings being structured to exceed the repayment cost.
“We’re very excited about being able to start this conversation, but that’s a long term conversation,” Heydinger said. “We would love to serve San Patricio County.”
The county is continuing to review the presentation and will follow up on adopting the program in the near future.