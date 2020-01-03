Passage of House bill raises costs of upcoming elections

SINTON – On Monday, San Patricio County Election Administrator Pamela Hill delivered a request for commissioners to approve regarding early voting and election day polling places and times for the March 3 Democratic and Republican primary election.
It was during her presentation that she also brought up the fact that county election costs will be different this year due to a House bill that recently passed through Congress.
House Bill 1888, which took effect on Sept. 1, 2019, forces all polling places to remain open for eight hours for the entire run of the election.
“This year, we’re going to have to pay to have all of our locations open, because I can’t pick which one we would not have opened,” Hill said. “If we have one open one day, we have to have it open all 11 days.”
Commissioner Pct. 2 Gary Moore said that the unfunded mandates the government keeps passing is adding up and effects smaller counties like San Patricio the most.
With this being the first year more polling places will be required to stay open longer, Hill had no choice but guess what the extra costs would be to the county and submit in the Elections Department’s 2020 budget.
“We did budget about $25,000 more this year,” Hill added. “But I’m sure we’ll have a runoff in May, and then we’ll have the general election so we’re looking at three elections of doing this.
“Now for the runoff we can cut down on early voting. If it’s not countywide, if we have a runoff in just a certain area, we can cut down.”
Hill also said that she has a civil rights complaint to the state at the moment because she feels that the House bill is unfair that smaller counties have to have their polling places open for the entire eight hours because of the added cost.
“It’s going to cost us,” Hill said. “The budget was approved for $25,000 so we’ll stretch it the best we can.”
To see a list of commissioner approved polling places and times visit co.san-patricio.tx.us/page/sanpatricio.Elections.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.