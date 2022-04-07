More than 10 million people have fled Ukraine over the past few weeks, many of them taking their beloved pets. As they cross the border, escaping to safety, they need all the help they can get for themselves and their pets.
The majority fled with just a few possessions and nothing to care for their pet. Paws of War has teamed up with its overseas partners to be there at the border, ready to provide refugees with what they need to care for their pets. They are desperately seeking financial donations from the community to help support their refugee relief efforts.
“The flood of refugees crossing the border has overwhelmed the limited resources available,” Paws of War Co-founder Robert Misseri said. “Many organizations have come together to help with the crisis, Paws of War has focused on caring for people pets.
“For some their pet is all they have left and it would be devastating for them if they could not care for their pet or were forced to leave it behind.
“We are glad that we are able to help bring some comfort and relief to the people fleeing the Ukraine, clutching their pet in their arms. Being a refugee with a pet makes everything 10 times harder. We will do everything we can to help them.”
Paws of War volunteers have been scrambling to source the supplies so desperately needed, and are rushing them to the aid stations they have set up on the border. They provide people with pet food, water, crates, leashes, toys and giving out critical vaccines for dogs otherwise they will be stopped at the border.
They are also providing assistance getting the animals travel passports which includes the necessary vaccines so they can continue their journey to the EU. Some refugees are asking if they can foster their pet or have made the heartbreaking decision they cannot care for their pet and hope we can relocate them to a great home in America. They have also assisted with the set up an emergency animal makeshift shelter near the border, which has already taken in more than 50 dogs and numerous cats.
They are seeking financial donations to help support the humanitarian crisis and bring relief to those fleeing Ukraine. Getting supplies to the area has been extremely challenging and the only option has been to obtain them in the surrounding countries. The organization said 100% of the donations collected will be used to help Ukraine refugees care for their pets.
Currently they are not collecting supplies as there is no readily available way to get them where they are needed the most, and the situation on the ground is constantly evolving. They hope to have a supply drive once a more permanent location is set up for this ongoing crisis.
Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs in being service dogs and provides companion animals to veterans. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate visit pawsofwar.org.
“We are already low in supplies and are getting many requests for help, as the refugees are desperate, and more keep arriving each day,” Misseri added. “Our mission is to be there at the border to provide some much-needed relief.
“We can’t do it alone, though. We would love and appreciate every person reading this to make donations to help support the mission, no matter how much it may be.”