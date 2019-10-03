MATHIS – A bustling business in Mathis got dealt a low (side) blow late Sunday night.
Andrew Soto, owner of Butters BBQ, a Texas Monthly Top 25 New Barbecue Joint in Texas, got a call late Sunday that someone had hit the side of his business and tore off an entire wall before taking off.
Soto took to social media and posted, “Well, I was having a pretty great Sunday until somebody decided to take our ENTIRE FRONT PATIO WALL DOWN.”
Soto later stated that the convenience store clerk from across the street saw everything but didn’t want to get involved so he didn’t call the police.
The Mathis Police Department did get involved and posted a description of the vehicle as “Possible Peterbilt from the ’90s with a belly dump trailer.”
The Mathis PD said they are “... asking for the community’s help in finding the owner and/or operator of this truck. Suspect was traveling eastbound on San Patricio Street turning southbound on (Highway) 359 around 11 p.m. and struck the Butters BBQ building causing major damage.
“If you have any information that can help identify and hold this person responsible it is greatly appreciated. You can remain anonymous if you’d like. Call 361-547-2113.
“We are proud of our small town and its businesses and are dedicated to see them thrive.”
As of publication, no arrests have been made.
