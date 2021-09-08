San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley brought commissioners some good news and some not-so-good news last week during his COVID-19 update.
“Over the last four days COVID numbers have dropped,” he said. “The numbers go up and down like stair steps but at least it’s not skyrocketing.”
He also added that 50% of county residents are also fully vaccinated with the numbers climbing higher every week.
But it’s the spike in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that have him concerned.
“I’ve been telling you for the last year that influenza cases have been historically low,” Mobley added. “But now, influenza is at the highest rate it’s been in the last five years.
“I don’t know what that means, but we’re watching it.
“The other thing, of course, you’re hearing about is (RSV). The big thing is how many tests we’re doing and the percentage of tests that are positive.”
A major spike occurred in July with nearly 500 tests being conducted and about 40% testing positive for RSV. While the numbers have dropped to about 20%, it’s the factor of three viruses in the area that are causing concern.
“We have a perfect storm with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID,” Mobley said. “Get your shot; get your shot; get your shot.”
