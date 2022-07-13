The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office recently retired its explosive detection K9, Bok, after eight years of service and were in need of a replacement.
When they were in need of a replacement, Phillips 66 stepped up with a $12,000 donation to purchase the newest recruit to the sheriff’s office with Roky, a German shepherd from the Czech Republic.
“Philips 66 values the safety of the communities we operate in and try to donate to the first responder groups in the community,” Phillips 66 Ingleside Area Supervisor Kasey Brown said. “We’re proud to donate and we appreciate everything the (sheriff’s office) does to keep our community safe.”
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said that with all the industry in the area, it’s important to have an explosive detection K9 so if a threat does come in, the dog goes out and can cover an area quickly.
“What a blessing to get $12,000 from Phillips 66 to help us out with our explosive detection program,” Rivera added.
“He also helps us out in our criminal cases, especially when we’re looking for weapons that were disposed of by the bad guy or even shell casings, it’s so amazing.
“We love taking him out, especially if we have events coming up. We bring the dog over to make sure that the event is safe and secure before we can start.”
With Roky coming from the Czech Republic, he knows only Czech commands. So when K9 handler Sgt. J.R. Benavidez went to pick up Roky from Training Worldwide Canine Inc. in Boerne, he was also trained in working with the new recruit and building trust between him and the dog.
“It’s very important to have a dog like this in service, especially with what’s going on nowadays,” Benavidez said. “About 15-20 years ago most detection dogs were few and far between but now it seems like a lot of agencies are going to that because of the times and I think they’re just a great asset to the department in the community.
“He’s just now getting started and he’s very eager, that’s what I like about having young dogs.
“At times it’s hard to keep up with them but they love to work. They think it’s a big game.
“We’re just the ones holding the leash and running behind them while he’s doing what he does.”
