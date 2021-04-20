TEDA TPCO America Corporation has had a rocky start. So rocky, in fact, that it’s still not on solid footing.
TEDA TPCO is still currently building its state-of-the-art seamless steel pipe manufacturing facility, located on a 410 acre site east of Gregory. It is one of the largest single investments by a Chinese company in a U.S. manufacturing facility.
At full capacity, TEDA TPCO said it would have 600 full time employees to reach maximum production of 500,000 metric tons of seamless steel pipe annually.
However, since plans were announced in 2011 and the county agreed to a tax abatement schedule, there has been little to no production by the company.
The tax abatement was amended in May 2019 due to the company falling behind and only receiving 18 percent of the original abatement. It also nearly defaulted on its promise to pay taxes that year but finally did at the last minute, which cost the company nearly $700,000 in penalties and interest in the process.
“They just never got off the ground,” County Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie said. “They haven’t even finished construction yet.”
“I’m aware of one small load of pipe that was sent to Canada years ago, but there’s still just dirt floor inside of a big open building.”
On Jan. 29, of this year, TEDA TPCO sent a report to County Judge David Krebs saying that it was in compliance with the tax abatement agreement.
At this point in the agreement, the company needed to have 400 employees. It has just 53.
A letter from Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) CEO Mike Culbertson followed March 18 that said his organization has reviewed the report and, while TEDA TPCO has invested more than $1.1 billion – which was a part of the agreement – it has failed to fulfill the employee portion.
“In Section l (b) of the amendment requires that if the company does not hit their employment goals, the percentage difference will decrease the abatement by the same percentage,” the letter read.
Now, the company will receive 5.3 percent of the original abatement for the 2021 value.
“It’s not our business,” Gillespie said when asked if anyone was going to look into the company’s lack of production. “We gave the tax abatement in good faith, they were unable to fulfill what they said they would, so we’ve just steadily reduced the tax abatement over the years.
“They just pay more taxes.”
Krebs said multiple companies have expressed interest in purchasing the facility should TEDA TPCO decide to close up shop. There have been talks on the buyers’ end, but silence from the company, according to Krebs.
“When they stop paying taxes, then there’s other actions that can be taken,” Gillespie added. “But there’s nothing the county can do until then.”
