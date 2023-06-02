Pirates take Game 1 in series with Boerne

The Sinton Pirates scored twice in the seventh inning Thursday night to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Boerne Greyhounds in Game 1 of their best-of-three Class 4A regional series at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.
The Pirates can secure a berth in the state tournament Friday with a Game 2 win over the Greyhounds at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.
Game 2 will start at 4 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Boerne pitcher Landon LeStourgeon held the Pirates in check most of the game as the Greyhounds were three outs from winning Game 1. Kade Wood started the rally with a walk and Kaden McCoy follow with a single.
Derek Garcia tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on a passed ball. Aidan Moody had the game-winning RBI as he singled to score McCoy.
Braeden Brown relieved Jacquae Stewart in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the save.
Sinton (36-2) went ahead in the second inning with a solo run, but the Greyhounds (34-6) went up 2-1 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.