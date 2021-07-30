In G-PISD, our kids are at the very heart of why we exist as an organization. We care so much about them and their learning, and during these last 20 months we knew we had to go above and beyond to reach our students and engage our families through unexpected challenges. We had to pivot —to think and act differently— to overcome, persevere, and succeed.
During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the big freeze in early Spring, we pulled together for our kids. Everyone put themselves out there, exercising vulnerability to try new and uncomfortable solutions because our students were depending on us.
We saw the power of collaboration between teachers across different grade levels, and among staff within different departments within our district. There was this sense of togetherness; everybody was in this together like never before. Our teachers, families, and students rose to the challenge, in particular using technology in ways that were brand new for almost all of us.
Online learning resulted in students and teachers getting a deeper glimpse into not only who we are at school, but who we are outside of school. We learned about our students’ pets, and a little more about their siblings. New connections opened, and we grew together on a more complete level. One of our fifth-grade teachers and I were talking recently about our takeaways —something we learned this year that we should continue— and she said that she had always wanted to get to know her students in a whole new way, and this past year taught her how to do that.
There were many activities traditionally held inside our schools, and we had to find creative ways to continue those events. For example, our schools typically have family engagement activities such as reading nights, so our teams moved those events outside and created reading trails where pages from books were posted as yard signs along a path for families to read, share, and explore together.
Our technology team deployed thousands of devices to our families, and recognized that tech support had to be expanded to include not only staff but also families. As a result, this team created a help line and work order system so that anyone using a device had access to professional assistance.
During the historical freeze, our student nutrition team was determined to ensure that none of our students would be hungry during the week our schools were closed. Like many in our community, some of these employees were without water and electricity. Yet they came to our schools (which were also without power and water) and packaged meals for families to pick up during the storm.
The last 20 months have seemed more like an opportunity to me than a challenge. We accomplished so much as a team, and I have never witnessed a greater example of the human spirit’s resiliency and cooperation. Seeing people come together to help each other inspired me in a profound way, and I know this experience will carry us forward for any challenge that lies ahead.