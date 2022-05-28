The Port of Corpus Christi is giving the gift of homes by awarding a $5,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc. (HFHCC) for its construction program activities.
HFHCC said it was grateful for the development of a new partnership with the port.
Both entities said they are committed to supporting local programs, initiatives and activities that improve the overall quality of life for Coastal Bend residents. The funding from this grant will be utilized for construction related activities.
HFHCC said in a statement that it “Brings people together to build homes, communities and hope which we can only accomplish through community support and partnerships such as this one.”
HFHCC said it offers a hand-up, not a hand-out by providing home repair assistance to low-income homeowners and zero interest mortgage loans to families whose income would otherwise prevent them from achieving the dream of homeownership.
Anyone interested in becoming a habitat homeowner, volunteering or helping support its mission can call 361-444-3692, email info@corpuschristihfh.org or visit its website at corpuschristihfh.org/apply.
