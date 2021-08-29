Just a few weeks ago the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) announced its renewable energy projects, some of which will be built in or around San Patricio County. One of these projects is a 210 megawatt solar array along with an 800 megawatt battery facility that will be built on 2,800 acres that wraps around the McCampbell-Porter Airport.
Last week, POCCA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Howard Midstream Energy Partners LLC (Howard/HEP) stating its intention to convert Howard’s Javelina refinery services facility in Corpus Christi into the region’s first carbon-neutral hydrogen production facility, kicking off its renewable energy initiatives.
HEP purchased the facility earlier this year for an undisclosed sum. The facility produces a wide range of products including hydrogen, ethylene, ethane, propylene, mixed butane and other pentanes-plus that energy and petrochemical markets use. The facility is attached to a pipeline that connects six major refineries in Corpus Christi.
On Aug. 7, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its sixth assessment report which calls for immediate, unified and aggressive action if the nations of the world are to avoid the most dire impacts of climate change, such as devastating drought and more frequent and intense storms. The report defines the imperative for elimination of all CO2 emissions by 2050 and for the development of infrastructure to capture and permanently store carbon.
In the wake of the IPCC report, the Port of Corpus Christi has reaffirmed its commitment to lead atmospheric decarbonization of the energy sector and to embrace the energy transition.
A statement from POCCA stated that Howard’s Javelina controls approximately 60 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of hydrogen production through a combination of hydrogen entrained in the refineries’ waste gas that the facility processes, and hydrogen produced through a steam methane reformer process. This hydrogen is currently sold back to refineries and other industries where it is used to remove impurities like sulfur during the refining process.
The Port of Corpus Christi and Howard ultimately hope to scale hydrogen production for exports to overseas demand centers.
In joining the port’s renewable energy initiative, HEP Chairman and CEO Mike Howard said,“With this exciting project and progressive partnership with the Port of Corpus Christi, we are demonstrating yet again our commitment to delivering clean, reliable energy that powers communities and business around the world.”
POCCA stated, “Hydrogen is a flexible energy carrier with high energy density. It has many of the same applications as traditional fossil fuels yet produces no carbon emissions. It can be combusted directly or used in fuel cells and offers the most viable path to reducing emissions in the steel, cement and shipping industries. Hydrogen atoms can be separated from water (H2O) or from natural gas (CH4), the latter of which is in abundance at the Port of Corpus Christi due to direct connections to the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale production fields.”
According to the MOU, Howard intends to capture its carbon emissions at Javelina, avoiding atmospheric release which contributes to global warming.
The port also stated that it is uniquely suited to become the nation’s premier carbon capture and sequestration management hub based on the high density of industrial CO2 emitters, a robust network of existing pipeline infrastructure and the port’s ownership of lands leading to state waters in the Gulf of Mexico, including those areas in and around San Pat County.
“To the extent that our identity as the leading export gateway for U.S. produced hydrocarbons has been solidified, we see an elegant symmetry in the prospect of becoming the nation’s premier hub for carbon management,” said Jeff Pollack, the chief strategy and sustainability officer for the Port of Corpus Christi.
POCCA CEO Sean Strawbridge added, “The mandate in the latest IPCC report is clear, and while the energy sector certainly can’t shoulder this responsibility on its own, we must lead by example.
“Our future as the ‘Energy Port of the Americas’ starts with building a scalable carbon capture and storage solution to serve the needs of our existing customers and convert more Texas gas into carbon neutral hydrogen for the global markets.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•