The Port of Corpus Christi has moved up one spot on the list of top 50 U.S. ports for waterborne tonnage, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
Based on 2020 port activity, the Port of Houston took the No. 1 ranking with 275.9 million total tons with the Port of Corpus Christi’s 150.8 million tons taking it to the third spot behind the Port of South Louisiana.
POCCA moved further up the list last year as it ended 2021 with record tonnage, thanks in large part to an 81.2% increase from 2020 in shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Oil exports averaged a record 1.76 million barrels per day in 2021, a slight increase over its 2020 record performance.
The Port of Corpus Christi’s new annual tonnage record of 167.3 million tons is a 4.7% increase over 2020.
The Houston Ship Channel’s Project 11, the deepening and widening channel improvement program, was allocated more than $142.51 million. This funding is specifically designated to complete Segment 3 of the $1 billion project, which will focus on the Barbours Cut Container Terminal section of the channel.
Other Texas ports making USACE’s top 50 list were Beaumont at No. 8 with 70.6 million tons and Port Arthur at No. 15 (41.2 million tons), Freeport at No. 16 (38.7 million tons) and Texas City at No. 20.
