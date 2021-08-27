Last week, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) said it was “expressing its support for an amendment by the U.S. Senate to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package that expands congressional designation of Interstate 14 on a corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.”
The I-14 corridor project is planned to connect strategic military installations across those five states, while also providing greater roadway capacity parallel to Interstates 10 and 20 for freight movement and coastal evacuation. The move also provides greater access to military strategic seaports – like the port – across each of the five states. The project is expected to follow and upgrade existing highways along its more than 1,300-mile route, with new additions subject to environmental clearance and engineering processes.
The Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition on its website says it “has supported incremental improvements to highways in the (I-14) corridor for two decades. Coalition Chairman John Thompson, former county judge of Polk County, Texas, notes that the expanded I-14 corridor will provide greater efficiency in the movement of freight in each of the three states and nationally.”
San Patricio County was paying $5,000 in annual dues to the coalition since 2016 – that was until March 2020 when commissioners agreed to drop out of the coalition when the membership fees came due.
At that commissioners court meeting, Pct. 4 Commissioner Howard Gillespie said, “The I-14 project is a strategic highway to bring things from the Army to a port embarkation, but that’s about all I know about it.
“You’re a member there, correct?” Gillespie asked County Judge David Krebs. “Have you been to any of their meetings? I’m not trying to put you on the spot; I’m just wondering if you’ve found out anything on that.”
Krebs answered that since the meetings were held in Houston, he has not attended any, and neither has anyone from the county.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Gary Moore asked what the advantages to the county are, to which Krebs replied, “We don’t have a clue. It’s just moving military equipment from forts to ports, that’s all it is.”
Moore replied, “Then I think we keep our money in the bank.”
Gillespie said at the time that most of the stuff that comes through San Patricio County comes on rail anyway so it doesn’t affect Corpus Christi at all anymore.
“I don’t hear the Port of Corpus Christi talking too much about this either, just the I-69 project,” Krebs continued. “I just don’t see the benefit.”
The port is talking about the project now, though.
A statement from POCCA reads, “The amendment to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package is the first step in a lengthy process that lies ahead to build out I-14. The focus now shifts to seeking funding for planning and construction of projects on the corridor, which the Port of Corpus Christi supports.
“Making the full I-14 corridor vision a reality will rely on cooperation between Congress, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the departments of transportation in each of the states along the proposed route responsible for building highway infrastructure.”
POCCA CEO Sean Strawbridge said, “We are thankful for the leadership of Senators Ted Cruz and Raphael Warnock for their action on this important infrastructure project for our nation’s future.
“The Port of Corpus Christi, as one of this nation’s vital military strategic seaports, is pleased to see the value this will add to our nation’s military installations, while also providing increased efficiency and safety for freight mobility.”
While the county has not rejoined as a member of the coalition, Krebs said that they will be looking into it in the near future and talking to the port about their involvement.
