With desalination projects still being mulled over by Corpus Christi city officials, it seems as though it’s not just residents that are at odds with the idea.
Pulling salt out of sea water and turning it into fresh water isn’t a new idea. There are several large desalination plants throughout the world, but area residents are worried about the amount of salt being deposited in large quantities back in the bay.
But that issue hit the back burner last week when the Corpus Christi City Council learned that the Port of Corpus Christi applied for a State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) loan from the Texas Water Development Board without the city’s knowledge.
In fact, the city council just found about the $495 million loan application 10 days prior to its April 19 meeting. When it learned of the application, the council drafted a resolution against the loan, calling for the port to withdraw its application immediately. The city and the port have both applied for desalination permits and were working together on the project until this issue occurred.
“On this resolution, and we had plenty of conversation about this, but, specifically for me, is in reaction to the port going after the SWIFT loan,” councilman Gil Hernandez said. “On many occasions we were told that they were going after this permit – which I agree with, I don’t have a problem with them going after the permit, but it would ultimately be for the city.
“Getting a SWIFT loan to build a desal plant is not part of that deal. I didn’t vote for our own SWIFT loan application, I think there’s other methods of doing that.”
Councilman Greg Smith was visibly angered by the port’s decision and said, “Even though we are the regional water supplier, we provide water to seven counties, we’ve been the supplier for 100 years, there was no comment about the Port of Corpus Christi making this application to the city of Corpus Christi.
“Probably the biggest surprise in this application was that they listed two customers; one customer was the city of Corpus Christi and the other customer was a small water district, Nueces County Water Control Improvement District No. 4 in Port Aransas.
“We’re talking about communication. February 1, that’s when this application was filed, an application that said we are going to be selling this half a billion dollar project to the city of Corpus Christi and the Port of Corpus Christi did not ask the city of Corpus Christi, ‘Were you interested? Would you be a customer?’
“That is very disappointing.”
Councilman Roland Barrera added that the one thing that made him agree with the resolution against the port was that there were no rate models created. He said that it was the job of the city to provide affordable, stable water rates for their more than 500,000 customers which span from San Patricio, Kleberg, Live Oak counties all the way to Bee County. He said that the loan must be repaid to the government and customers shouldn’t have to shoulder that burden.
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said, “I won’t repeat everything but everything that all of you have said is right on point and the city of Corpus Christi is, and will remain, the regional water supplier.”
Earlier that morning, the Port of Corpus Christi commissioners created their own resolution which Port of Corpus Christi Chairman Charles Zahn Jr. said, “ ... sets forth what our intent is at the port of Corpus Christi concerning desalinization and the obtaining of a desalination permit, such that we can hand it to the city of Corpus Christi and those others that spread what I call fake news or false news on a desalination project and let them know that we at this Port of Corpus Christi, hopefully unanimously, support the position taken in this (resolution).”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•