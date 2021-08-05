The Port of Corpus Christi gave its mid-year update to Commissioners Court on Monday, July 19, presenting a slew of recent activities, partnerships, and future plans. A significant part of that presentation involving a recent poll the port conducted became quite controversial during the meeting, and laid bare the current state of relations between the port and the county.
During the presentation, Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge said of the poll, “When we get to trust in San Patricio County, they generally agree or strongly agree that the port will do the right thing.”
The poll showed 45% of San Patricio residents polled strongly approved of the port’s actions, 28% somewhat approved, and only 9% strongly disapproved.
The poll surveyed 800 registered voters in Nueces County, and 500 registered voters in San Patricio County by telephone.
The number of respondents in the San Pat represent less than 1% of residents who live in the county.
This fact, along with the particular questions asked in the poll, according to County Judge David Krebs, are just the beginning of a deeper problem between San Patricio County and the Port of Corpus Christi.
In response, County Judge David Krebs said to Strawbridge at the end of the presentation, “I don’t know where the 500 people that they polled came from in this county. I don’t know if they came from the west end, middle of it or the east end. But the numbers that we hear day in and day out, don’t agree with the numbers that you showed us this morning.”
The deeper issue at hand – going well beyond the poll – according to Judge Krebs, is the degree of transparency with which the port operates, or rather, the lack thereof.
“Conducting a study of this scale and releasing the results publicly is part of our earnest approach to identifying public attitudes toward our activities, as well as transparency in acknowledging both our strengths and weaknesses,” said Strawbridge in a statement to The News of San Patricio.
For the county, the port’s stated transparency is far from reality, according to Krebs.
“They stand up in front of us and tell us how transparent they are,” Krebs said. “They tell us everything that they do is in their Commissioners Court meeting. Well, you know, when you go to their Commissioners Court meeting, they take care of business, they don’t take care of what they’re trying to develop over here in San Patricio County.
“You know, I talk to citizens day in and day out in this county, especially on the east end of this county, and there is not much confidence in the things that the Port of Corpus Christi is telling them or they’re hearing over here.”
Strawbridge added further, “We will continue to actively engage with our surrounding communities via opportunities such as public townhalls to provide clarity where needed.”
Ultimately, Krebs hopes communications and relations between the Port of Corpus Christi and San Patricio County will improve, but said that currently it is merely a one way street.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Krebs said. “With the help of Mayor (Paulette) Guajardo and the city of Corpus Christi, maybe we can accomplish something. It’s not going to take a year, two years; it might take three or four years to get this accomplished.
“But I know something has to change for that relationship and transparency to happen here in San Patricio County, because the majority of our citizens don’t trust them. And they don’t want them in our county. And that is the bottom line. Truthfully.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•