Port achieves exemplary certification for 12th year in a row

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Port of Corpus Christi will receive ISO 14001 recertification, following an exemplary external audit of environmental performance. The third-party auditor identified zero nonconformances and lauded the Port of Corpus Christi as a model of across-the-board employee engagement with environmental management.
From committing to collectively minimize the use of disposables to encouraging accountability partners, the Port of Corpus Christi implemented several initiatives that successfully increased environmental awareness.
“Our team at the Port of Corpus Christi is dedicated to fostering a culture wherein we remain environmentally thoughtful and cognizant of our carbon footprint not only as an organization, but also as individuals,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “Our 12th year in a row of ISO certification is an undeniable testament to our commitment to environmental responsibility and stewardship.”
ISO 14001 is the internationally recognized standard for an effective environmental management system (EMS). It is measured by the cultural framework adhered to within an organization.
“Environmental sustainability is front-of-mind in every project we undertake, and we are deeply proud to be recognized for the 12th consecutive year with this distinction,” said Charles W. Zahn Jr., Port of Corpus Christi Authority Commission Chairman.