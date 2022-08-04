The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
TCEQ documents state that POCCA seeks authorization to divert and use up to but not exceed 101,334 acre-feet of water per year from a diversion point on Corpus Christi Bay, San Antonio-Nueces Coastal Basin, at a maximum diversion rate of 62,890 gallons per minute for industrial purposes in San Patricio County.
TCEQ is able to grant contested case hearings to property owners, local governments, and businesses who can show they could be adversely affected by a new or expanded facility more than the general public. Requests for a contested case hearing were submitted by Portland resident Encarnacion ‘Chon’ Serna and Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association (IOBCWA).
At a TCEQ commissioners meeting on July 20, two of the three TCEQ commissioners recognized that the Port’s proposed desalination plant, and in particular its request for a water use permit, would likely impact Serna’s rights and the interests of IOBCWA.
“It’s about losing a national treasure,” Serna said in a press release. “When I die, somebody else will go on to take the land. [We] pass this land down for generations. You have to be a good steward of those resources.”
A spokesperson for the Port of Corpus Christi said, “The Port of Corpus Christi acknowledges the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality referral to the State Office of Administrative Hearings for a review of the Port Authority’s application for a seawater desalination water rights permit on the La Quinta Channel,”
“The Port of Corpus Christi continues to believe the TCEQ staff and commission are making the best decisions to protect the environment, and we remain committed to supporting a path for drought-proof water supplies for the Coastal Bend.”
Serna and the IOBCWA said they look forward to presenting their own evidence demonstrating that the permit should not be issued and that the proposed desalination plant would adversely impact the Bay’s health and the residents and local businesses who depend on a healthy ecological environment.
After approximately 143 individuals requested a public meeting and provided comments indicating the basis for their requests, TCEQ scheduled a public meeting for June 2021. The TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker released the commission’s responses to said comments on June 27 of this year.
According to the report of the comments, “Individuals expressed concerns that the application is for industrial and not residential use. An individual commented that most of the desalinated water will be used by industry for cooling purposes.”
The IOBCWA said that industrial development would disproportionately penalize San Patricio and other surrounding counties with loss of water quality and air emissions. Individuals expressed concerns about industrial development around Corpus Christi Bay because of impacts to resident’s health, air and water quality, tourism, livelihoods and the environment.
TCEQ responded by saying that industrial purposes of use are beneficial uses under applicable Texas Water Code provisions and TCEQ’s rules. The commission also said that TCEQ staff performed technical reviews on this application for instream uses, hydrology and water conservation as required by the Texas Water Code and applicable TCEQ rules. They said that the proposed draft permit is protective of issues within TCEQ’s jurisdiction over water rights permitting.
A representative for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was also on hand at the hearing and said the agency’s primary responsibility is protecting state fish and wildlife resources in addition to encouraging outdoor recreation on Texas water resources.
A related matter brought up was the high diversion rate for the project and the potential resulting flow-through velocity for the diversion structure. The TPWD and Texas General Land Office coordinated on a report to identify zones appropriate for the diversion of marine seawater in the Gulf of Mexico, and for the discharge of desalination brine concentrate, while considering the need to protect marine organisms.
TCEQ responded by saying that the study cited by the TPWD does not apply to this application because the application was not submitted under Texas Water Code Chapter 18. That proposed draft permit had not been revised because they believe the special conditions included in the draft permit are sufficiently protective of aquatic resources and because requests for a contested case hearing on this application have been filed.
Several other comments included local and area residents worrying that their property taxes and water bills will be raised but that no one has done a study to see how much.
This was a point of contention amongst Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, who back in 2020 when she served on the city council said it wasn’t about desal, it was about the residents and what will happen to their rates and to make sure they have a say in the more than $200 million desal projects. She said that since the city is spending taxpayer’s money, they should know the alternatives as well as how much their water bill will be increased, which no one, including Norton had an answer to.
San Patricio County purchases water through Corpus Christi Water.
With POCCA and the city of Corpus Christi continuing to move forward with their desalination projects, one thing is clear – the Coastal Bend needs more water for its residents and for its industrial growth. Whether residents, TCEQ, the port and Corpus Christi can all come together to make that a reality with all parties in agreement is left to be seen.
