The Port of Corpus Christi Commission elected new officers of the Port Commission for 2023. For the eight consecutive years, Charlie Zahn Jr. was elected as the chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission.
Zahn, for the past eight years, has been working as the port continues to expand. Just recently, the Port of Corpus Christi celebrated its 100 year anniversary. One of the more innovative initiatives that Zahn put in place was a long range plan in 2013. At the time, Zahn noted that there was no long ranged plan. As a result of this plan, the cargo that comes through the port has been more diversified. Additionally, he has been a major part of the Port’s recent green energy initiatives, noting that being able to capture carbon and use the byproduct was a way to further diversify the products that come into and out of the Port of Corpus Christi while still adhering to the new environmental principles the commission has adopted.
Additionally, David Engal was elected as the vice chairman and Bryan Gulley was elected as the secretary for the Port of Corpus Christi Commission.
All three were elected by acclamation, meaning they ran uncontested. Commissioner Diane Gonzalez was the sole vote against during all three votes.
Engal was appointed as the chair of the audit committee with Wes Hoskins and Gabe Guerra as members.
Gulley was appointed as the chairman of the long range planning committee with Engal and Rajan Ahuja as members.
Hoskins was appointed as chairman of the security committee with Gulley and Gonzalez as members.