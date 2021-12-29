The reappointment of a Port of Corpus Christi commissioner has led to infighting and accusations that has left a sour taste in both San Patricio and Corpus Christi communities.
Each port commissioner serves a staggered term of three years with appointments made to the commission each year. Three commissioners are appointed by the Corpus Christi City Council, three commissioners are appointed by the Nueces County Commissioners Court and one is appointed by the San Patricio County Commissioners Court.
Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner Richard Valls was seeking reappointment to the board by the Corpus Christi City Council on Dec. 14, but things went awry long before that could happen.
Corpus Christi City Councilman Billy Lerma came forward a few weeks before stating that he had gone to law enforcement officials because of an incident that occurred from a former member of the port commission seeking reappointment.
In a statement Lerma said, “I recently reported to law enforcement authorities incidents regarding a candidate seeking my support for a re-appointment to the Port Commission.
“I feel I did the right thing. These incidents weighed heavily on my mind, and I believed I needed to come forward and discuss them with the proper law enforcement authorities.”
Lerma never said it Valls who approached him for support.
The Port Commission board has also been constantly scrutinized for being made up of business associates and bankers, including San Patricio County’s own representative Wes Hoskins, who is the president and CEO of 1st Community Bank.
It was because of that and the suspicion of corruption that local organizations such as the Texas Campaign for the Environment, For the Greater Good and Coastal Alliance to Protect our Environment (CAPE) put together their own list of candidates.
Dubbed The People’s Port, the group announced seven candidates of their own and in a press release stated they were “ ... a new coalition of local community leaders who believe that Port Commissioners should have no professional, personal, or financial interests in port operations.”
The People’s Port held a press conference Monday, Dec. 13, at Corpus Christi City Hall the day before council members would reappoint Valls or nominate their own candidate.
“We’re just sick and tired of it,” People’s Port candidate Sylvia Campos said during the press conference. “I think it’s time that we the people, like myself, start stepping up. It’s not easy. It’s not something that you wake up in the morning and think, ‘Oh, I want to serve the port today.’
“It’s something that draws you because of all the corruption that we hear and that we see.
“What they do there affects all of us. It affects San Patricio, Ingleside, Corpus Christi – it just doesn’t affect the Corpus Christi Bay.
“And those waters belong to all of us.”
During the public comment portion of the city council meeting the following day, numerous coastal residents had harsh words for the council members as well as Mayor Paulette Guajardo.
“I don’t want to know names or anything like that but we heard in San Patricio County that there was bribery involved, and that some people might have taken the bribery to put a candidate of their choice,” Portland resident Encarnacion Serna said.
Another Portland resident and outspoken environmentalist Errol Summerlin added, “Folks are upset for a lot of reasons and will remain so as long as the port continues down its current path.
“The port is out of control and you don’t seem to have any authority to stop it unless you begin by selecting someone who can be a strong voice for residents by selecting someone who will represent the public interest in the port’s activities.”
The Port of Corpus Christi did not reply for comment.
After several rounds of voting by the city council, Valls did make it to the final round but was ultimately defeated by new Port Commissioner Gabe Guerra. The Corpus Christi resident is president and CEO of Kleberg Bank.
