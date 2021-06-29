The Port of Corpus Christi Authority expanded its portfolio with the purchase of two separate parcels of land equaling more than 700 acres of San Patricio County property from Cheniere Energy.
Last Tuesday, port authority commissioners voted to adopt a resolution authorizing closing on a commercial contract which would see the port purchase a 552.087-acre tract of land in Ingleside on the La Quinta Channel and 158.65-acre tract of land south of Taft.
“We’ve been in serious negotiations with Cheniere for over half a year on this property,” Port of Corpus Christi Chief Financial Officer Kent Britton said. “We had talked to them previously, multiple times, about this property and we think this property is a valuable acquisition for the port.
“It provides waterfront property for future development on the La Quinta Channel – which we did not have anything of any significant size anymore – and I think Cheniere recognized, just as we proposed, that we will be excellent stewards of this property, and will facilitate responsible development.”
A call to the POCC to determine the purchase price for the land was not immediately returned.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said, “The problem that I have with this is the Port of Corpus Christi has a job, and that is to make sure that the waterways and everything else are maintained.
“Their job is not to become developers of industry. Industry’s going to come here anyway so let private industry come and develop.”
Krebs added that even though the land the port purchased is agriculture and farm exempted and only brings in about $1,250 a year in taxes, the rollback value (the amount of taxes that would have been paid if the land had been taxed on its higher market value) which he assumed would be somewhere in the $500,000 range.
Both the port and San Pat County said they are currently looking into the rollback tax issue to see if there would be any, if at all, amount that would need to be paid.
“When they buy land, the land is off of our tax roll,” Krebs explained. “When improvements are made to the property, yes, we do get some money, but if the port leases the land they, let’s say, build a (desalination) plant as an example, and lease it to a company, we get zero taxes.
“We can’t have that.”
Krebs said because the port is a governmental entity and pays no property taxes.
“It is detrimental to the county and detrimental to the citizens that live in this county,” Krebs added. “Let private industry and private development take care of it and you take care of what you’re supposed to do with the waterways.”
At an economic summit earlier this year, POCC CEO Sean Strawbridge said that the port was looking into to purchasing land to develop or market to incoming industry. He made mention that while he worked for the port in San Diego, California, they also delved into real estate and property development.
“This is not California, this is Texas,” Krebs said. “We do things the way you’re supposed to do things in Texas.”
Krebs added that Cheniere as a private land owner has the right in Texas to sell to whomever they want, he just wished it was a private developer.
Before purchasing the land, the port held a survey to see what residents thought of the port. They phone interviewed 800 residents of Nueces County and 500 from San Patricio County asking three questions: “Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the Port of Corpus Christi?”, “The Port of Corpus Christi is an important job creator in my community” and “The Port of Corpus Christi will ‘do the right thing’” on a range of issues such as the environment, the community, etc.
“Why don’t they just simply ask ‘Are you in favor of the Port of Corpus Christi coming over and buying land and developing it?” Krebs said,. “That’s the question they don’t ask.”
Strawbridge did tell port commissioners, “With this in our portfolio I assure you, and certainly the interested members of the community, that’s what we will be doing is actively marketing the land for development.
“And we will be doing that in concert with the surrounding communities like the city of Ingleside of which a portion of this property resides in, Ingleside city limits.
“The Ingleside City Council and the mayor, who we’ve briefed, all said it’s great to have the port own the property because it gives those communities, the county and certainly the municipalities, a seat at the table to work with the port to determine what is going to be the best use that’s congruent with what those surrounding communities want.”
He added that while not all economic activities are created equal, any industry that is harmful to the communities or may create a nuisance will not be allowed to purchase or lease said parcels of land.
“Your comments kind of remind me of an old television show, ‘Father Knows Best,’” Hoskins said. “The way you’re approaching this is as if the port knows best what to do with the property over there, and I disagree.
“Private industry maybe the best steward for deciding what should be developed over there, and I see the port, not necessarily being bad, but not necessarily being the only people that can possibly make that decision how to utilize the property.
“Obviously I’m not going to vote in favor of the purchase, but I don’t think that the port is the only entity that can determine what the best use of the property.”
Strawbridge also said that as a landlord port, they need more land in order to bring more economic investment to the region and the purchase would certainly not be the last.
“We’re very excited about this piece of property and we hope that you share in our excitement,” Strawbridge said. “We look forward to an affirmative vote for the acquisition of this property.”
The resolution authorizing closing on a commercial contract for the land passed, with port commissioner Hoskins being the only ‘no’.
“I can’t speak for the rest of our commissioners, but as far as I’m concerned, I am against all of this. I want the port to go back to doing their job.”
