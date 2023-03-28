While many underrepresented communities can fall between the cracks when it comes to higher education funding, the Port of Corpus Christi has donated $100,000 to Del Mar Community College Foundation to provide scholarships to students in these underrepresented communities.
Lenora Keas, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Del Mar Community College addressed the Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners during the open comment portion of the Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners Meeting.
According to Keas, these students will work to better their lives through the foundation’s programs.
“Programs such as process technology, instrumentation and welding all support the workforce development that is going on in business and industry,” said Keas. “By the students and families being able to have access to these programs, it will greatly enhance their standard of living. ... These scholarship funds would increase the access to higher education and college level programs through funding.
“... They’ll develop the skills that are needed for those good jobs.”
Students can apply for several different scholarships, including the one funded by the Port, through the Del Mar College Foundation website at https://www.delmar.edu/foundation/. Students can apply at any time for scholarships.
While the Port of Corpus Christi has offered scholarship donations in the past, this is the first time the port has donated such an amount to the college.
Keas noted that the college greatly appreciated the partnership they have developed with the port. Additionally, $10,000 was donated to the Del Mar College Foundation President’s Fund. This fund will provide resources for the Del Mar Community College President to reach out and advocate for the college.
Del Mar Community College President Dr. Mark Escamilla was not able to attend the meeting, as he was in Austin for Del Mar College Day. However, he expressed his appreciation through Keas for the donations to the college.
“Del Mar College greatly appreciates the support of the Port of Corpus Christi and looks forward for opportunities to work with them on developing a highly trained workforce,” said Keass.