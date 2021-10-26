The Port of Corpus Christi has opened its biannual call for community funding applications from Coastal Bend not-for-profits and charitable organizations.
The port said in a statement that its “ ... ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance leadership continues with its available funding to programs that benefit the Coastal Bend communities in which the port serves. The Port of Corpus Christi commission and staff recognize these much-needed funds enable recipients to fulfill their missions, which have been particularly challenging in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Moreover, this financial support is a thoughtful way for the Port Authority to keep its dollars local as it reinvests in the surrounding communities that continue to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.”
Non-profits seeking funding for programs or events that require funding between Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022, may submit applications to the Port Authority between Oct. 1-Oct. 31.
“Over our 95-year history, the Port of Corpus Christi has never wavered in its commitment to the betterment of the Coastal Bend communities we proudly serve,” Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge said. “Our community sponsorship funding helps charitable organizations provide assistance in education, healthcare, environmental protections, and to the disadvantaged who most need this support during these uncertain times.”
Every year, the Port of Corpus Christi opens two defined application periods – one for each half of the current year – intended to offer stakeholders a clear process to sync with their own business planning. The practice also allows the port to evaluate where its funding will have the greatest impact in the community.
Applicants must clearly demonstrate how port funds will be used to:
• Support the Port of Corpus Christi Pillars of Success;
• Help inform and educate the public about the Port of Corpus Christi;
•Promote the Port’s maritime and commercial interest and development; and/or
• Encourage environmental stewardship
Organizations looking to apply for a sponsorship from the Port of Corpus Christi can view program guidelines at portofcc.com/community/community-funding/ and for questions regarding funding can email sponsorships@pocca.com.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•