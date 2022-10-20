The Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners and Port staff partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make Jadyn Garcia’s wish come true. Garcia will now be going to Disney World in Florida.
In 2021, Garcia was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease. According to a statement by Sean Strawbridge, the president and CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi, Garcia received love from his family and the absolute best in medical care. Garcia was receiving dialysis treatments three times a week when he heard the news that a kidney match had been found. On May 30, Garcia received his new kidney, putting him on the path to recovery.
An avid fan of Star Wars, Garcia was told about his wish coming true at a special Star Wars themed party held at the Port of Corpus Christi Executive Administration Building on Oct. 4. Family members and friends were able to enjoy dinner and take photos with costumed Star Wars characters to celebrate Garcia’s path to recovery.
Kelly Kersh, the director of community engagement for Make-a-Wish in the Gulf Coast and Louisiana, extended appreciation to the Port of Corpus Christi Authority for supporting the Make-a-Wish mission and opening its doors for the celebration.
“Because of partners like the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, we are able to continue our work of granting these life changing wishes to the kids who live right here in the community you serve,” said Kersh.
Garcia was excited to be able to go to Disney World and received gifts for his trip from different Star Wars characters, including Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and a Jawa.
“We are so proud to partner with Make-a-Wish,” said Rosaura Bailey, the director of community relations for the Port of Corpus Christi. “... When a child’s wish is granted, they really start that road to recovery. It gives them an opportunity to not only heal internally but heal externally and be able to show their gratitude toward their healing process.
“... It’s instrumental for us to be able to add value to the community and really help Jadyn see what comes next for his journey.”
Joseph Garcia, Jadyn’s father, was grateful to the Port of Corpus Christi and Make-a-Wish for all the help the organizations provided.
“This is overwhelming and he’s been through a lot so he can really use these breaks,” said Joseph.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•