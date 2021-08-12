The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) has had its sights set on renewable energy for a while now. It wasn’t until recently that they actually made the move to clean energy by signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in February with the 400-year-old Port of Rotterdam.
They said the reason they signed an MOU with them was to co-develop trade and commercial opportunities, foster an exchange of information and advance the development of innovative technologies specifically related to navigational safety and environmental protection.
In a press release, POCCA stated, “Like the Port of Corpus Christi, Port Rotterdam has taken proactive steps to reduce its carbon footprint and bring technology to bear to bolster environmental protection. These efforts include deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies, using hybrid, electric- or hydrogen-powered vehicles for port business and patrols, and discounts on port dues for sea-going vessels who exceed statutory environmental requirements.”
In May they signed an MOU Ares Management Corporation for “the intention of developing renewable energy infrastructure on port-owned property to support the production of green hydrogen and optionality to provide renewable power directly to the port and its customers,” a statement said.
That same month they partnered with Stablis Solutions to construct liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling infrastructure for marine vessels to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at POCCA.
So what does this all have to do with San Patricio County?
The port owns about 2,800 acres in the county that wraps around the McCampbell-Porter Airport where one of these green energy projects will be located.
“It would start with putting a large solar array on that property,” POCCA CEO Sean Strawbridge said. “For those of you who know that property, there’s a lot of low lying areas, there’s a lot of water that moves through there.
“Rather than go through a large wetlands delineation we thought an elegant solution might be to put in a raised solar array.”
The plan is to build a 210 megawatt solar array along with an 800 megawatt battery facility.
The land the port purchased is located in precinct 4 which falls under Commissioner Howard Gillespiee jurisdiction. He said that while there will be large solar panels near the airport they will be non-glare panels which won’t affect planes coming or going.
Strawbridge said that would then be the beginning of the port’s renewable energy plan along with, perhaps, seawater desalinated which would become the ingredients to make green hydrogen. He also said that once the power and water are in place, it could take six to 10 years to make the green hydrogen project scalable for the global market.
“We saw some of the challenges with our grid in the winter storm back in February,” Strawbridge said. “Having more power generated in this region certainly a good thing for us as it creates a higher level of resiliency in our power grid.”
He said there’s a large growing demand for hydrogen, both here in this region and certainly in other regions, so ultimately the port has ambition to be a net exporter of hydrogen.
Add to the equation that Cheniere, one of the country’s largest exporters of LNG, is laying the groundwork for vessels to start using the cleaner burning fuel which is why the port thought it was a good idea to partner with Stablis Solutions. They signed an agreement with Stabilis Energy, a company that will produce 50,000 barrels a day of LNG in their George West facility and trucking it down to the port for fuel usage.
“That has created an opportunity for us to really promote LNG as a fuel for our customers,” Strawbridge added. “It’s a cleaner fuel than the heavy fuel oil that those vessels burn today.
“Because of the proliferation of natural gas production in this country, we have become the largest producer of natural gas in the world and the third largest exporter of LNG.”
County Judge David Krebs asked why they weren’t using Cheniere LNG since they are located a few miles away. Strawbridge said that while they are not opposed to working with Cheniere, that LNG company already has it’s supply marked for exports throughout the world.
On top of LNG, the port is also looking at green and blue hydrogen along with carbon capture projects that could also be placed in San Patricio County.
Then there’s carbon capture and storage. The port is working with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) to create massive storage facilities to house carbon released by plants in the area. Strawbridge said that a study was conducted along the Gulf Coast which showed that land in and around San Pat County was nearly perfect for a carbon capture facility.
In Houston, Exxon Mobil proposed to build a $100 billion hub for carbon capture and the port feels the same can be done in the county.
“That’s an exciting opportunity,” Strawbridge added. “It’s going to be hard for these large industries to invest inside their fence line which can lead to hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to capture their carbon.
“Corpus Christi has that relationship with all of the emitters (companies that release carbon), and we have the right of ways, with Harbor Island being the jumping off point, to be able to then transport that through pipe out to the storage area.
“We think it’s a great potential opportunity for more decarbonisation which is critical for the industry in the area.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•