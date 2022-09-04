The Port of Corpus Christi continues its run of supporting renewable energy with a new solar farm project located in San Patricio County.
On Aug. 16 port commissioners approved a lease agreement with Buckeye Partners L.P. that will establish the first solar farm in the 100-year history of the Port. The 81,000+ panel project will be located in San Patricio County on 136.69 acres of Port of Corpus Christi property near Midway Junction.
North of the proposed lease premises are 112 acres, owned by Buckeye, yielding a combined acreage of 248 acres available to construct the farm, which will have the capacity to produce 88,000 MWh of electricity per year.
The port said this partnership is the latest initiative undertaken by the Port of Corpus Christi in its bullish drive to lead the global market into the energy renaissance, rendering renewable energy a legitimate and sustainable commodity.
“This is an exciting day for the Port of Corpus Christi as this lease agreement reinforces our commitment not only to embrace renewable energy developments we have long made a priority, but to solidify the Port as a thought leader in the global energy marketplace, with the support of our partners at Buckeye,” Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge said.
“True innovation integrates collaboration and trust, and we are excited and appreciative of our partnership with Buckeye in this new solar farm endeavor, which marks the expansion into a new chapter for the Port of Corpus Christi and our history.”
Commercial operations of the solar farm are tentatively scheduled to begin in later 2025.
As the nation’s leading export gateway for U.S.-produced energy, the Port of Corpus Christi continues to position itself as a leader in the energy transition by encouraging and helping its users to accomplish their own climate action goals.
In March 2022, the Port of Corpus Christi adopted an updated environmental policy to further clarify goals and set timeframes to achieve them over the next few years.
“This new agreement deepens and further expands our longstanding partnership with the Port of Corpus Christi,” Buckeye Partners, L.P. CEO Todd Russo said.
“Buckeye is privileged to invest and work across South Texas, and we’re excited to help grow the region’s economy while diversifying our energy and lower-carbon solutions.”
This isn’t the first renewable project the port has initiated. In February 2021, the port signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the 400-year-old Port of Rotterdam to co-develop trade and commercial opportunities, foster an exchange of information and advance the development of innovative technologies specifically related to navigational safety and environmental protection.
In May of that same year, the port signed another MOU with Ares Management Corporation with the intention of developing renewable energy infrastructure on port-owned property in San Patricio County to support the production of green hydrogen and optionality to provide renewable power directly to the port and its customers.
Strawbridge said at the time this would be the beginning of the port’s renewable energy plan along with, perhaps, seawater desalinated which would become the ingredients to make green hydrogen. He also said that once the power and water are in place, it could take six to 10 years to make the green hydrogen project scalable for the global market.
“This agreement with Buckeye is an exciting new venture in the Port of Corpus Christi’s 100-year history,” Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman Charles W. Zahn Jr. added.
“While we remain fully committed to traditional forms of energy – which will continue to power our world for decades to come – new initiatives like this can complement them by offering renewable energy for production and other operations.”
