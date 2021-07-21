After major rains hit South Texas last week, one thing is sure to follow – mosquitoes.
Portland City Council Member John G. Sutton Jr. applauded residents for trying to keep their lawns mowed to prevent mosquitoes, he said he is still seeing them blowing the clippings into the streets which then get washed down the drains that keep flooding at bay.
“Once you plug them up, (the city) has to go in and clean them out,” Sutton said. “Bag it up, put it in trash cans or just manage it in different ways so it’s not going into the streets.”
Portland does have a Mosquito Control Team that sprays citywide when the weather permits and treats all ditches and other high-risk areas around the city to help reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area.
The city said the Mosquito Control Team uses two insecticides to treat for mosquitoes which are used interchangeably to help prevent mosquitoes from building an immunity to the treatments. They said those treatments are administered through machines that create a thick fog, but it must land on the mosquito’s wings to be effective.
The Mosquito Control Team uses a different solution to treat the ditches and other common mosquito breeding grounds.
Portland is also asking for residents’ help in controlling the issue. Since mosquitoes typically breed and lay eggs in standing water or muddy areas, removing water from common household items such as empty flowerpots, bird baths, holes in the yard and buckets. They added that keeping yards trimmed and unclogging gutters can significantly reduce the breeding areas and ultimately reduce the chance of more mosquitoes emerging.
Residents can find all the details of the insecticides used and more information on the treatment schedule and route map by visiting portlandtx.com/247/Mosquito-Control.
The city also said that if residents feel mosquitoes are exceptionally prevalent in an area, when an outbreak is not occurring, they can call the Public Works department at 361-777-4601 to report the issue. The Mosquito Control Team will come inspect the area and determine the best treatment for the situation.
