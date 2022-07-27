With Portland being the city experiencing the most growth in the county, the infrastructure is taking a hit. The city already knew this would happen and has already begun the work needed to facilitate that growth.
With construction costs skyrocketing and some materials still hard to come by due to supply chain issues, city contracts aren’t as cut and dry as they used to be.
The city of Portland is looking at doing some extensive utility line replacements with the Phase 11 Part 2 street project in the amount not to exceed $2,669,712.50 using a state BuyBoard.
Portland Director of Public Works Kenneth Banks explained that the project is to run concurrently with the street improvement project so they only disturb areas once and can complete the projects faster.
“We are now looking at instigating this project and have started the Phase 11 Part 2 streets program and the item before you today is to discuss the procurement methodology and overall price associated with this project,” Banks said.
“The first part of the project is an infrastructure assessment to really determine whether repair or replacement is the most cost effective process.”
The project includes 11,455 linear feet of wastewater lines and 3,882 linear feet of water lines. An area of concern is the Old Town area where the soil contains the most alkaline in the city and the pipes that run underground are steel.
“And because of that, they’re not very friendly to steel lines,” Banks continued. “We’re also dealing with some fairly undersized lines for the area along with lines that are very old and have a material that has reached the end of its useful life.”
He said there are about 3,882 linear feet of pipe that needs to be replaced.
Banks added that not all of the lines would need to be completely dug up and that the company that will be doing the work, Insituform Technologies LLC, has the expertise to simply replace parts of the bad lines so the project moves faster and they can stay out of residents’ way.
The real issue comes with the BuyBoard method of securing bids and materials, of which councilman Bill T. Wilson II is not a fan. As an architect and building project manager for more than 20 years, Wilson said he’s had experience with BuyBoards and is not a fan.
BuyBoards are a purchasing cooperative and seen as a way to keep costs steady throughout a project. Local governments find the cheapest products and services and put them on a list. Anyone looking for those services can then use that list to find what they need without spending time putting projects up for bid.
Portland is using the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) BuyBoard. It gives TASB 2% of the total cost of projects. Wilson voiced concern over that.
“Our goal is to provide our membership with competitive pricing, a trusted and transparent procurement process, reduced administrative costs, and superior service,” a statement on the BuyBoard’s website reads.
Another issue Wilson has is that whoever runs the BuyBoard can also inflate bid rates to ensure they get more on the back end.
“We’ve gone head to head with their lawyers,” he said. “So I want to be very clear that I have some philosophical problems with the way that BuyBoard is operating.
“First of all, the (TASB) gets 2% of the cost on every project right off the bat. That’s a fairly serious amount of money.
“It’s questionable whether they even meet the law. I don’t know how anybody complies with state law on wage rate scales when wage rates differ from county to county.
“I’ve yet to find a contractor that can show me how they have complied with state wage rate scales when bidding on a BuyBoard.”
Wilson explained that when he’s had to reluctantly use BuyBoards in the past, he used them to purchase parts then send bids to contractors to ensure the wage rates are correct according to state and local laws.
“We have lots of expertise in this room about the kinds of projects we’re doing,” Wilson continued. “(LJA Engineering) has experience in implementing them for these kind of projects. They know what it ought to cost.
“But I will tell you, philosophically there are times when you should use the BuyBoard and there are times when you shouldn’t.
“It doesn’t always serve the taxpayers’ interest. That’s my soapbox speech,” he said with a laugh.
Portland City Manager Randy Wright added, “I think the acid test here is that the pricing is consistent with what we expected.
“It’s a bid that is secured for the entire scope of the project so those things all together kind of make it an attractive way to go.”
The council did vote to go ahead with the project as is, including the bids taken through the TASB BuyBoard.
