PORTLAND – The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed or halted numerous projects throughout the county. As Texas begins to slowly reopen, work on the Chris Andrews Boating Center Project has also ‘ramped’ up.
The project includes a new, double-wide ramp, two L-shaped timber walkways, a parking lot, picnic tables, lighting, a covered fish-cleaning station and a three-sided timber privacy screen to obscure the view of portable toilets from view of the adjacent roadway.
The project will enhance and revitalize the already in use boat ramp area located just north of U.S 181 Causeway on the right-hand side heading from Portland to Corpus Christi.
“It will access directly into the Nueces Bay,” HDR Engineering Inc. Project Manager Philip Blackmar said. “It is a relatively shallow area, and we’ve discussed this during some of the feasibility studies, but it’s an area that is already frequented by locals in the area. There was a lot of interest in developing it into a boat ramp that the city can be proud of.”
Blackmar said HDR Engineering Inc. have submitted 70% of the design plans to the city as they continue to work on a few areas such as the parking lot and parking spaces.
“We have a relatively small area, and we’re utilizing the existing space and not extending out into the wetlands,” Blackmar said. “So it’s a relatively small area when you start thinking about larger trucks coming through with trailers. We want to increase the number of spaces that we’re offering to users so that more users can obviously be using that space at once.”
He added that they are also looking at alternatives for the parking surface. Blackmar said HDR Engineering Inc. would prefer to have concrete just as a more rigid, long-term structure, but it could cost more. They’re also working on alternates that include either all asphalt or all concrete or a combination of the two where they would focus the concrete and the higher use areas.
He said that all three options would be included in the bid so the city could vote on the most cost effective one.
HDR Engineering Inc. is also looking at alternate decking instead of just wood so it would last longer but increase the cost. Those alternatives will also be included in the bid. The boat ramp itself is going to be precast concrete panels.
Currently, the cost for the project is around $1 million to $1.1 million, but once all the options are chosen and finalized the cost could go up or down.
The city has received a Texas Parks and Wildlife State Boating Access Grant for $498,600 to help pay for construction of the ramp. HDR’s engineering services will cost $133,936.
In 2018, Portland received a $200,000 donation from the family of a deceased 1971 Gregory-Portland High School graduate who loved fishing. Libby Linebarger and Suzie Andrews offered the cash donation for the project to name the boat ramp in honor of their brother, Chris Andrews, who died in January 2015. The city then renamed the entire boat ramp area to Chris Andrews Boating Center.
“It’ll be about a month before we can complete the metes and bounds survey,” Blackmar said. “We’ll get that turned in and hopefully get that to you so all of that gets finalized, and then we’re looking at submitting final plans and specifications in July.
“Parks and Wildlife Department has informed us that they’re going to have 60 to 90 days for approval. We’ll need that approval so that they can formalize the funding and make sure everything’s in line. They’ve been involved in this process throughout so we’re not expecting any significant comments; they just need to go through that process.”
There is currently no estimated completion date for the project.