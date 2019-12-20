Portland chamber honors local heroes at luncheon, PD gives community updates on crimes

PORTLAND – Last Thursday Portland’s Chamber of Commerce celebrated local heroes with a Holiday with Heroes luncheon that also served as a citizen update on what departments and organizations are up to and how the community can help.
Portland Police Chief Mark Cory, Portland Fire Chief Jeff Morris, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction Velma Soliz-Garcia, Coastal Bend Troop Support spokesperson Carla Reed, Executive Director of Shop with a Cop Tara Mylett and Combat Veteran Mentor for the PTSD Foundation John Kroll were all guest speakers at the event.
Portland Police Chief Mark Cory was the first of the speakers and asked for a moment of silence and prayer for the six police officers who died last week in various parts of the United States.
Afterwards, he addressed some residents’ concerns regarding the two bank robberies that occurred in the past few weeks – one at Prosperity Bank and one at the IBC Bank.
“We’re still looking for those two individuals,” Chief Cory said. “They could be related because they did the robberies the exact same way. So we’re still looking out for those two individuals.”
He added that they’re taking precautionary measures to ensure that it doesn’t happen again to any other banks in Portland.
When addressing a few recent vehicle burglaries, the police chief reiterated, “Please lock your cars. I say this in every speech I give.
“We had guns that were stolen, wallets, computers, personal IDs that can get you into some of the industries that surround us.
“We recovered a bunch of the items that were burglarized, but every one of those vehicles was left unlocked.”
Cory said that 98% of vehicles burglarized were left unlocked.
Portland Fire Department Chief Jeff Morris asked the crowd what they thought the leading cause of death of firefighters in the line of duty was, to which most responded “heart attacks”.
According to Morris, they would be wrong.
“In 2016, the leading cause of line of duty deaths for firefighters was post-cardiac arrest, particularly after a stressful event,” Morris explained. “The number one cause right now, 61% of all line of duty deaths is related to cancer.
“So, in 2016, there was research that was done over about a two-year period. And it was on 30,000 firefighters from coast to coast so we went into a Chicago, New York City, all the way across. What this research found was that the materials that we have in our houses have changed over the years. You know, when I was growing up in the ’70s, furniture was made out of real wood.
“So when they caught fire, what the gases and what the soot and the things that firefighters breathe in was from natural substances; it wasn’t the vinyls and the plastics and all these things that cause cancer.”
He went on to say that how each fire department in each state handles each reported case of cancer.
What the chief is doing for the Portland FD through a recent grant he received through Firehouse Subs Foundation for nearly $19,000 is buying an extra set of gear for every single firefighter.
Now, after fighting a fire, firefighters in the department take off their uniform before entering the cab of the fire trucks and will not put it on again until after its been washed and dried with a special process.
“And so we’re really taking those extra steps,” Morris added. “So we have taken very, very aggressive steps to reduce the possibility of those guys getting cancer down the road.”
