PORTLAND – In August of last year, the San Patricio Sheriff’s Department arrested Dr. Walker Landen Fletcher, 49, at his business, Fletcher Family Chiropractic in Portland, and charged him with sexual assault of a family member.
The mother of a 14-year-old girl filed charges after her daughter came forward about the alleged abuse.
Earlier this week, Fletcher was sentenced to eight years for sexual assault of a child.
Fletcher, an Odem resident, previously served on the board of the Sinton Parks Committee, and the Board of the San Patricio Economic Development Committee.
According to his practice’s website, after an honorable discharge from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, he completed his undergraduate studies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas in 1996. Afterwards, Dr. Fletcher completed his Doctoral degree at Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena, Texas in 2000. He is certified by the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners and is a member of the World Chiropractic Alliance.