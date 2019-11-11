Portland city council donates to holiday food drive

PORTLAND – During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council provided a $750 check to the city for it’s annual Pack the Pantry Holiday Food Drive.
Mayor Cathy Skurow wanted to honor the city’s employees for their efforts to the program over the past four years.
“We’re so proud of what city employees have accomplished, but we know that when the Portland community comes together, we can do even better,” said Skurow in a press release. “As awareness increases of the hunger problem in the Coastal Bend, and even here in Portland, we think people want to help. But many don’t know where to drop off donations or how to get involved.”
“By making this food drive open to everyone to participate in, we can increase the food donations and make a real difference to local families.”
All donations will go to the Salvation Army Portland Unit’s food pantry. The public can drop off canned good donations at any time before Friday, Nov. 22, at the following places during business hours: Portland City Hall, Public Works Facility, Portland Police Department, Portland Fire Department, Portland Community Center and the Bell/Whittington Public Library.
Donation suggestions include: Canned vegetables, canned soups/stews/chili, canned chicken, canned fish, canned fruit, cooking oils, dried herbs and spices, meals in a box (kits), powdered milk, instant mashed potatoes, pasta, rice, apple sauce, granola bars, crackers, nuts, peanut butter, and whole grain cereals.
The bins will be collected by city employees and delivered to the Salvation Army Portland Unit before Thanksgiving.
AJ Lopez is the assistant editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at sanpatricio@mySouTex.com