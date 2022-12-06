The city of Portland has closed an important acquisition that pushes forward plans to create a family-friendly – and sometimes boozy – entertainment district.
At a city council meeting earlier this month, City Manager Randy Wright announced the city had purchased an entire city block – bordered by 6th Avenue and Elm at the northwest and 5th Avenue and Houston Street at the southeast corner – that will become the hub for what officials have dubbed the Leisure and Entertainment District.
“This block will be the epicenter of the developments that the city will invest in Old Town to create a catalyst for new growth,” Wright said during a November council meeting. “We’ve got some exciting plans going forward.”
Most of the land purchased for this epicenter was formerly owned by Dawson Recycling & Disposal, Inc., and it was only being used to house containers.
Earlier this year, in May, citizens of Portland voted, by a 70-30 percentage, to allow businesses within the self-contained zone to open establishments like boutique wineries or craft breweries.
“We really hope this block is going to become the focal point of all the growth and all the excitement of Old Town,” Wright said. “I think you’re going to start to see some things happen over there very soon.”
In order to plan out the specific use of the property, Wright said the city has engaged with Richter Architects to look at how the area can best be used as a public space.
“[They will] give us help in understanding how to develop and how to guide the development of businesses – local businesses – around the periphery of this block,” Wright said.
According to the city, plans for the LED include a green space and other areas that can accommodate shops, pet parks or small music venues. The area, eventually, is designed to serve as an outdoor space that allows people to visit small shops and local food, while also having a glass or wine or craft beer. Before the May vote, alcohol sales were not permitted in the area.