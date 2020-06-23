PORTLAND – With summer in full swing, the city of Portland is planning on reopening some of its facilities, but with restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers throughout the county.
“On June 15 we plan on reopening City Hall and Public Works will begin issuing garage sale permits again,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “We’ve had a lot of interest in people getting out there and getting their garages cleaned out and they need to have a garage sale.”
He added that in terms of Play Portland facilities like the Sports Complex, Municipal Park and Soccer Complex they reopened Monday, June 1, for Youth Association practices only. They plan to open these facilities for games and tournaments beginning June 15. For more information on the reopening of facilities, health safety standards and rules visit portlandtx.com/reopen.
Facilities planning to reopen in June are:
• Public Works plans to make garage sale permits available June 15.
• Play Portland Texas to open Sports Complex, Municipal Park and Soccer Complex facilities for games and tournaments beginning June 15.
• Community Center – Meet Portland plans to open meeting and event rooms on June 15 at the capacity limit specified in current state and county executive orders (Phase 1)
• Community Center – Weight room and cardio room available on June 15 at the capacity limit specified in current state and county executive orders (Phase 1)
• Park & Recreation’s Aquatic Center splash pads & Competition Pool available for lap swim only beginning June 15 (Phase 1)
Facilities planning to reopen with services available in July are:
• Park & Recreation’s Aquatic Center plan to have limited water aerobics classes available July 1 (Phase 2)
• Park & Recreation’s Aquatic Center plan to have limited recreational swimming available in the Recreational Pool beginning July 1 (Phase 2)
• Community Center – Meet Portland plans to open meeting and event rooms for larger meetings and social gatherings on July 17 at the capacity limit specified in current state and county executive orders (Phase 2)
• Park & Recreation’s Kidz Klub registration for the 2020-2021 school year expected to begin July 13
• Bell/Whittington Public Library expected to partially reopen the library building to guests July 13 (Phase 2)
• Park & Recreation’s Senior Center is anticipated to reopen in late July or August, dependent on state and county executive orders for at-risk populations.
“Facilities that we do not expect to open this season are Kidz Camp and the Aquatic Center in terms of rentals, special events or pool parties,” Wright said. “By the time that we get everything back to a normal schedule, there’s a good chance that the summer is going to be over.”
For a full list of rules, restrictions and more, visit Portlandtx.com and click on the Reopening Facilities and Services link.
“All these published schedules and reopening plans are, of course, subject to change,” Wright added.
“This is this is still a fluid situation and we’re not really sure what’s going to happen with regard to COVID-19, but if we have spikes in infection rates, we may have to change dates or change the way we’re doing things.”