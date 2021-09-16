While the pandemic rolls on and residents refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine for one reason or another, most people seem to have forgotten that the county is still in dire straits.
While more than 50% of county residents are fully vaccinated, that number may not be enough.
At the last Portland City Council meeting, council member Tom Yardley delivered devastating news about how COVID-19 has affected him and his family over the course of the last few months.
“I’m going to limit my comments to just one topic – COVID-19,” Yardley said, his voice trembling with emotion. “Yesterday, I had my sixth family member pass away from COVID.
“It’s been really tough.”
He addressed the fact that, earlier this year, when the vaccine became available there was a surge of residents getting the shot. But as rumors and misinformation began to circulate about the side effects of the vaccine, people paused their efforts and Yardley said, “To me that’s just really disappointing.
“I know that everybody in this room is probably just as sick as me of discussing COVID-19, but less than 50% of the people in Portland, are currently fully vaccinated.
“It looked like we’re kind of putting this behind us. People were starting to get vaccinated, there were less problems, less people in the hospital and then the delta variant comes along and rears its ugly head and turns everything upside down.”
He added that he understands people’s thoughts on personal liberties but, having served in the military for 27 years and taking the oath to support and defend the constitution, he said there is nothing in that document that keeps people from getting vaccinated.
“I’m so tired of people giving me BS reasons of why they didn’t get vaccinated,” he said. “And by BS, I mean BS.
“The vaccine doesn’t change your DNA. It doesn’t turn people into zombies. It doesn’t do any of those things. What it does do is save lives.
“Everybody passing away now is passing away needlessly. It could have been prevented. Now that we have a vaccine there’s no reason for people to die.
“What it really comes down to is each and every one of us doing what is right for our families and our community. That means getting vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated is how we solve the problem.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•