Portland Fire Chief Jeff Morris headed to the Portland City Council last week to ask for the city to replace their 15-year-old utility vehicle which serves as the tow vehicle for the department’s hazardous materials trailer as well as their technical rescue trailer.
“Currently we have a 15-16-year-old pickup truck that’s met its life expectancy,” Morris said. “The fire department utilizes a multi-purpose vehicle or utility truck that serves in a multitude of capacities.
“That vehicle is used for the guys to go to training classes and is also used for bringing supplies to fire scenes. More importantly what this truck is going to do, based on the specifications we sent to the vendors, is this vehicle will also become a tow vehicle.”
He said that currently the hazardous materials trailer can only be pulled by their tanker truck which takes it out of service when doing so. Morris said with a heavier duty vehicle they can utilize it to pull that trailer.
After sending out specifications to area auto dealerships, Aransas Pass’ own Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM came in to save the day with the lowest price and the city council approved the purchase of the vehicle for $43,855.
After approving the purchase, councilman Bill T. Wilson II joked, “You know, we’re getting used to you coming in here with donations. I don’t want you to stop.”
Thomas Yardley added, “I am happy to see that we were able to purchase from a local area dealer, so I like to see that.”
