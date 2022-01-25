The Portland Fire Department requested proposals from outside firms to conduct a Fire Station Location and Planning Study.
“Looking forward we wanted consultants to build us a long term plan for the location and positioning of fire stations as Portland continues to grow,” Portland Fire Chief Jeff Morris said. “As you know across Texas, growth is off the charts right now and we’re seeing it here in Portland.
“This study will be looking at our future and where to put our fire stations for the best response to our citizens. Many cities struggle with fire stations and where they’re located then they outgrow that response capability.”
Morris said with a new fire station coming in the next few years, it would be best to conduct this study now so that when the time comes, the department has a location that best suits not only Portland but the surrounding industry and cities.
The truly beneficial aspect of this study is that it is not just for the next couple of years, this is going to look at Portland 20-25 years down the line, so the consultants will come back and make those recommendations.
“We’re excited we had three vendors submit proposals and staff assisted the fire department with grading and ranking of those vendors.”
The Portland City Council approved AP Triton Consulting, the highest-scoring team, with a not-to-exceed fee of $31,715 which was in the 2022 city budget.
A letter from Chief Morris said it was because “AP Triton is a well-established company with years of experience identifying and recommending strategic placement of fire stations. In addition, their company examines staffing trends and equipment needs. References spoke very highly of the firms’ capability and product delivery.”
