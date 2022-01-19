Portland Councilman Thomas Yardley has left the building. The council building that is.
With his city council term ending in 2022, he’s throwing his hat in the ring for San Patricio County Commissioner Pct. 2, as former commissioner Gary Moore announced his retirement from the position effective Dec. 31.
So far Yardley is running against Maria Luthiger from Portland and Larry Thormaehlen of Taft.
As a side note, Craig Doreck is the only one running against incumbent Pct. 4 Commissioner Howard Gillespie so far.
With Yardley leaving the Portland City Council, the remaining members nominated Zachary Albrecht during their Dec. 16 meeting to fill the rest of Yardley’s term which expires in May.
“We had seven outstanding candidates tonight and we interviewed all of them,” Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow said. “We are so blessed in the city of Portland to have so many people that are willing to step up.
“Thank you again for your applications and your qualifications are not lost on us. There is so much business to do in Portland and we certainly have other positions that we will probably be contacting you all to fill in the near future.”
On Dec. 21, Albrecht, joined by his wife Lauren, his 3-month-old daughter Allie and father Tobias, took the oath of office along with his seat in the council chambers.
“I would just like to reiterate that I’m excited to be here and to serve the community,” he said. “We’re new additions to Portland, we absolutely love it here and we’d like to see Portland continue to grow attract new residents and new businesses.
“I’m just looking forward to serving the community and working with city council.”
