PORTLAND – With new industry popping up throughout the county, firefighters know all too well about the dangers that come from cancer-causing toxins and contaminants during fires and other emergencies has led to a measurable increase in cancer rates among the nation’s firefighters.
With that in mind, Portland Fire Chief Jeff Morris reached out to the local Firehouse Subs, 1850 US 181-A, and applied for a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The main mission of the foundation, which was established in 2005, is providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.
To date, the nonprofit foundation has granted more than $46 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $3.1 million in Texas.
On Monday Oct.14, the Portland Fire Department received $18,736 of that money to but some much needed gear.
“We’re glad to be here today in partnership with firehouse subs,” Chief Morris said at the official announcement. “We have applied through the foundation to get a grant in order to purchase spare sets of bunker gear for our firefighters.
“We were pleased to find out the with the local support of the franchise owner David (Barganski)we received $18,700 for bunker gear and were able to buy extra sets of gear for our firefighters.”
In a statement, Morris said, “The Portland Fire Department and our families are so grateful to the Foundation. One of the lessons fire departments learned from the events of 9/11, was the long-term health effects of this job.
“Many of the firefighters who survived the fall of the twin towers began having significant health problems at very young ages, and those issues continue to this day. It made us focus on the long-term safety of those spend their careers in hazardous situations.
“It’s a threat we take seriously and work to be proactive so we can avoid it.”
Two recent studies conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, research concluded that firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses, and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths, compared to the general population in the U.S.
Officials have also seen a change in the types of cancers. While 30 years ago, firefighters were most often diagnosed with asbestos-related cancers, today the cancers are more often leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
Researchers think one reason may be the materials in today’s modern homes, businesses and industries like synthetics, plastics, and chemicals that explode much faster and coat firefighters in a toxic soot.
Now, fire departments nationwide require their men and women to take the danger from chemicals more seriously. The ability to switch out their personal protective equipment can go a long way in limiting a firefighter’s contaminant exposure.
“It was our honor to do that for you,” said Corpus Christi and Portland franchisee Barganski. “This community has dedicated themselves to supporting the first responders and firefighters here, and with the foundation growth, they’re able to give to us and we’re able to give back to you guys.
“We know the dedication you have for the local community and we want you guys to know we’re dedicated to you and everything that you guys do for us.”