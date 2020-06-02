PORTLAND – The city of Portland’s water comes from two 500,000 gallon elevated tanks and two 1 million gallon ground storage tanks located throughout the city with one of the large ground tanks prominently seen right off U.S. Highway 181 and Wildcat Drive.
A simple glance by any resident or visitor to the area will immediately notice rust, cracked paint on the city slogan and faded paint. As new industry comes into and around the growing city so does tourism and new homeowners, and Portland plans on welcoming them with shiny new rehabilitated water storage tanks, thanks to the efforts of the city council.
Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte said that the tanks were last rehabilitated in 2010 and need that type of maintenance every eight to 12 years due to salt spray coming off the bay.
“It’s time for a rehabilitation of both the interior and the exterior of the tanks,” DeLatte said. “The one at the Sports Complex, the exterior paint is beginning to chip off, and the interior of the tank has similar concerns. The Moore Avenue tank is beginning to rust on the bottom of the bowl so we want to get that repaired as quickly as possible.
“The Wildcat Drive 1 million gallon ground storage tank has similar rusting on the bay facing tank and the U.S. 181 and Broadway Street tank began rusting on the bottom, particularly the sides that face the Bay.”
The council was asked to approve the rehabilitation project for a cost that would not exceed $115,730.
Vice President of LJA Engineering Donnie Reed, who has handled the rehab of the tanks in the past said that in order to not interfere with the city’s water usage, one tank at a time would be taken offline at a time and cleaning the inside and outsides of all the tanks. They will then be repainted with new logos placed back on.
“The city staff will choose which ones first, but I would imagine that the U.S. Highway 181 tank is our most visible tank and would probably be first in line,” Reed said. “We will replace the lights on the 181 tank with LED light fixtures since they are already there, but we’re going to replace the light source itself on the other elevated tanks.”
He said that the rehab sites will be properly contained so no fugitive emissions or other issues will interfere with residents that live near the tanks.
Reed added, “Wind is a big problem when you have containment. Once the wind builds up you can’t keep your shrouds during containment up so sometimes we’re a little bit at the mercy of the elements in that respect.
“But other than that, at the end of this we’ll have four brand new, shiny tanks with the same logos but brand new and looking good.”
Reed said that, while nothing lasts forever, if the steel tanks are properly maintained they will last a very, very long time. Now, with the growing population in and around Portland, there have been talks about replacing some of the larger tanks with 1.5 million gallon ones.
“I think we would recommend down the line in the future that these tanks be replaced or rebuilt with a new composite type construction that they’re using instead of all steel construction,” Reed said.
It would cost around $8 million to replace all four tanks in the city.
Councilman Bill Wilson brought up the issue of safety with the steel tanks and mentioned two separate incidents: the destruction of the empty tank in Aransas Pass during Hurricane Harvey and a tank explosion that happened in Beeville at the end of March.
Beeville City Manager John Benson got a hold of San Patricio County to see if they would sell some of their old used tanks after the incident.
“I had not heard about that, but these tanks are far from that,” Reed said. “I can assure you, we’ve worked on some real sketchy types in our times, and it could happen, but it will not happen on these tanks.”
No cause for the explosion in Beeville was ever determined.
“We really weren’t planning on doing this until next summer sometime, but the truth is, you look at those tanks now, and they’re starting to look like they really need some attention,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “We kind of subscribe to that broken windows theory. When you come to a community and you look at the infrastructure that’s there, it shouldn’t look like it’s worn out and rusty. We want to make sure that people understand that we’re maintaining this equipment.
“It could probably go another year or two perhaps, but it is probably a good idea because there are some things that need to be taken care of, so we’ll get that done now.”
The motion passed with rehabilitation of the tanks to begin later in the year.