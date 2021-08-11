During Portland’s month City Council meeting held on Tuesday, July 20, the council unanimously passed Ordinance 2242. The passage of this ordinance completed the five-phase annexation plan that began in 2020 and, according to the city, brought 2,317 additional acres into Portland.
Those 2,317 acres are part of Portland’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), and much of it is classified as agricultural land by the San Patricio Appraisal District, labeling it as eligible for development agreements with the city, allowing for “ag-exempt properties to remain outside the city unless they are developed,” according to a statement from the city of Portland.
City Manager Randy Wright explained in the statement that the annexation plan was designed to “exclude most existing homes, instead focusing on extending the city’s development controls and creating a corridor to help prevent industrial encroachment into areas that are planned for single family housing.”
This is further designated in the passage of Resolution 838 and 839, which authorize the city manager to execute said development agreements with agricultural, wildlife management, or timber land property exemption from proposed annexation, ultimately keeping them outside of Portland’s city limits, and not having to pay city taxes.
As Wright explained, the current annexed land “looks like a patchwork,” with some acres in the city limits, and other sections protected by the ag-exempt development agreements, excluded.
Mayor Skurow had previously explained that the five-part annexation intentionally captured some of the existing industrial facilities in the annexed area and avoided existing residential properties.
“It is noteworthy that none of the industrial facilities built around Portland in recent years were within the city limits of Portland,” Mayor Skurow said.
“Portland is a traditional bedroom community,” Wright added. “We depend on the ability to develop housing subdivisions and provide clean and safe services for our residents.”
Wright explained that up until now, all industrial developments around Portland were outside city limits. With the annexation complete, some industrial facilities are included in the acreage, and the tax dollars generated from those facilities will “help offset infrastructure costs Portland homeowners have had to bear.”
“We have had to spend money on increased wear and tear on roadways and other infrastructure, and for the hiring of new employees including police and fire,” Wright said. “All that has been borne by our local taxpayers. This is an opportunity to help offset some of those costs.”
According to the city, no additional plans for further annexations exist in the near term.
