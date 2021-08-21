Rosendo Ramirez, a supervisor with H-E-B in Portland received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award recently for the extraordinary support he provides his employee, National Guard Sgt. Christopher Gonzalez.
“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said ESGR Area 11 Chair Espiridion “Speedy” Castillo. “Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”
ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.
“Due to COVID and current political climate, my supervisor has worked with me and supported me, to make sure I can serve without adverse affect on my civilian job,” said Sgt. Gonzalez.
For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call (800) 336-4590 or visit https://www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Contact/Local-State-Pages/Texas