Portland hires Weisenberger as new assistant city manager

PORTLAND – The city of Portland has found itself a new assistant city manager in Giddings native Kathleen Weisenberger.
She was named assistant city manager for Portland after former Assistant City Manager Brian DeLatte was named deputy city manager earlier this year.
“We’re always striving to improve our organization and provide better service to our citizens,” City Manager Randy Wright said. “Kathleen’s experience and talents make her the best person to help us continue to do that.
“I’m glad to have her as a member of our team.”
Weisenberger comes to Portland from Missouri City, Texas, where she served as the chief performance officer. In that role, she worked to spearhead citywide programs and projects related to performance improvement, transparency and achievement of strategic goals.
She oversaw the city’s strategic initiatives, including departmental business planning, strategic planning and oversight of the Tourism Division and municipal golf course.
Weisenberger spent four and a half years with the City of Austin, where she worked in the city manager’s office, fire department and solid waste services. In addition to her experience in municipal government, she has worked in government at the state and federal levels. She has lived and worked in China, Athens, Greece, and Washington, D.C.
“I’m honored to join the city management team,” Weisenberger said. “Portland is a great community and a growing city that offers so much opportunity.
“I plan to hit the ground running and look forward to bringing my experience in strategic planning, policy and performance to add to the great things that the city council and staff are already accomplishing.”
A graduate of Texas A&M University, Weisenberger holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies with a focus in politics and diplomacy. She has a master’s degree in international affairs with a focus in policy from the Bush School of Government & Public Service.
An active member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), she also has completed the Leading, Educating, and Developing (LEAD) program on the dynamics of crafting a high-performance organization through University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.