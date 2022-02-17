With new housing developments coming to 210 acres in Portland from Lennar Homes of Texas Land and Construction Ltd., now named the Pointe at Bay Ridge, a concern brought forth was the front yard set-back.
The original city ordinance allowed for a 20-foot set-back in R-8 single-family residential housing, but the city, as well as many residents, thought it wasn’t enough room for large trucks parked in the driveways.
“ .... Larger trucks and vehicles can oftentimes not park in the driveway without overhanging onto the sidewalk,” the city council agenda item stated. “This requires more vehicles to park in the street, thereby adding congestion and increasing safety concerns on neighborhood streets. This modification would increase the minimum setbacks to 25 feet.”
Portland held the first reading of the amendments last week to make a blanket change over all housing developments to have a minimum 25-foot setback. While the Unified Development Ordinance changes would add cost to the new development and possibly reduce the amount of houses being built.
“City council has normally always held deliberations regarding R-8 rezoning requests and routinely asked those developers to increase that front yard set-back from 20 feet to 25 feet based on constant communication with our residents,” Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte said. “Lennar initially indicated they needed to consider that, but right before tonight’s city council meeting they agreed.”
The original ordinance rezoning request from Lennar was to change the R-6 Single- Family Residential District to R-8 Single-Family Residential District changing the 7,000 square feet zoned area to 5,000 square feet zoned area for room to build more homes.
Both the original rezoning request and first reading of the set-back change were passed by the city council.
