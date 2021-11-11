The city of Portland employees kicked off their annual Pack the Pantry Thanksgiving Food Drive on Monday, Nov. 1. The drive will run through Nov. 19.
Pack the Pantry is an annual food drive benefiting families in need in the Portland community. All non-perishable food items collected during this event are taken to the Salvation Army’s Portland Food Pantry prior to the Thanksgiving holiday for distribution.
The city encourages residents to bring non-perishable foods to any city facility (city hall, community center, fire department, police department or public works).
Donors are encouraged to provide food items like the following:
• Canned vegetables
• Canned meats
• Canned fruits
• Cooking oils
• Canned soup/chili
• Canned sauces
• Dried herbs, spices and seasonings
• Meals in a box (kits)
• Powdered milk
• Instant potatoes
• Pasta
• Rice
• Apple sauce
• Granola bars
• Whole grain cereals
• Crackers
• Peanut butter
• Nuts
The Salvation Army asks donors to avoid purchasing junk food, sugary drinks and bulk items.