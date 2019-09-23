Portland native crowned ‘Miss International 2019’

ALLEN – Briana Daughtry of Portland competed in West Virginia for the title of “Miss International 2019” in July taking the title of 2nd runner up and winning best evening gown award.
Miss Daughtry currently holds the title of “Miss Texas International 2019” crown awarded on March 3, at the Civic Center Auditorium in Allen, at the culmination of the Miss Texas International Pageant.
In addition to her crown, she also took first in the Fitness category of the competition. This is her second foray into the Texas International Pageant as she was previously crowned “Miss Teen Texas International 2012”.
Throughout her candidacy she has promoted Skin Cancer Awareness by creating a “Sun Savvy” campaign designed to support the Skin Cancer Foundation – a global organization solely devoted to educating the public and medical community about skin cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.