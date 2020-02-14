PORTLAND – The Portland Police Department made a call to all county and area police stations and gathered more than 50 vehicles on Thursday morning to honor one of their fallen brothers, forming a motorcade to his funeral.
Police departments from Rockport, Woodsboro, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Sinton, Ingleside and Mathis, along with state police and DPS troopers braved the 40-degree weather and met at the Northshore 8 movie theater in Portland and drove to the Church Unlimited on 7451 Bay Area Drive in Corpus Christi to honor fallen CCPD Officer Alan McCollum.
Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, Corpus Christi Police Officers McCollum and Michael Love were struck by a suspected drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop on State Highway 358 at the Carroll Lane exit.
Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital where McCollum died. Love was released on Wednesday. A third officer who was also assisting in the traffic stop was uninjured.
“I called (Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle) over the weekend and I told him I had an idea to organize as many units as I could on the north side of the bridge to have a large procession into Corpus Christi to show our solidarity and our respect for the loss of an officer,” Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a CCPD officer or a Portland officer or a DPS trooper – it affects us all the same way.
“They’re a law enforcement brother and we want to do our utmost to show respect for the loss of an officer in the department.”
Brandon Portillo, 26, was driving the vehicle that struck the officers and was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, a first-degree felony, intoxicated assault with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and driving with a suspended license. His bond was set at $1.5 million.
Court records show that Portillo has along list of convictions including theft, burglary of a habitation and disorderly conduct as well as a DWI arrest in 2015.
McCollum had previously served in U.S. Army for 21 years as a master sergeant in several airborne units and was also an experimental parachute testing NCO. He served the city of Corpus Christi as a police officer for seven years and was a member of the CCPD SWAT Team.
He is survived by a wife and three children, ages 10, 18 and 19.
GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for both officers.
Officer McCollum’s benefit has been set up online and states that the funds “will directly benefit his family in this difficult time with final related needs, needs around the house, and all other unforeseen expenses.
“The world is a lesser place without our Brother in blue.”
To donate visit gofundme.com/f/final-resting-costs-and-family-travel.
Officer Love’s benefit is organized by the Corpus Christi Blue Line Angels and states, “This fund was created to ease the financial burden that comes along with traumatic injuries. It is our hope our brothers, sisters and community will donate money, large or small, to help with offsetting the cost for unplanned expenses during Love’s healing process.
“The end goal of this campaign is to give Love and his family financial relief, so they may focus on the physical and mental healing process they are about to embark on.”
To donate visit gofundme.com/f/officer-love-recovery-fun.